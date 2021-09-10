TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,585 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $39,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.