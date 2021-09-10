TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,200 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of JFrog worth $49,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in JFrog by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after acquiring an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JFrog by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $37.48 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.