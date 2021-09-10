THORChain Price Hits $8.55 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $8.55 or 0.00018739 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $84.30 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00180722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,526.22 or 0.99790341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.68 or 0.07169096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00898309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

