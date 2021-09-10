Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.