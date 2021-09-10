Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $572.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,946. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.01 and a 200-day moving average of $491.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $575.63. The stock has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

