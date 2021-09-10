The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.36. 124,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The company has a market capitalization of $336.82 billion, a PE ratio of 304.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

