The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$89.00 target price on the stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perfom rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.16.

Shares of TD opened at C$82.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.27. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

