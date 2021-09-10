The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.75.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,216. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.