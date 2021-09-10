The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Lovesac stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of The Lovesac worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.