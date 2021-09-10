The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Kroger updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

