The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Earnings Results

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Kroger updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Shares of KR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

