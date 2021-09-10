The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $337.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.