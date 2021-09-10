The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $88.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,946,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

