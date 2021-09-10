The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.59.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $84.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

