The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

