The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $2,013,480.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $292,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

