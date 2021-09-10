The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SAM traded down $21.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $538.31. 1,203,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $724.49 and a 200 day moving average of $976.52. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $510.25 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $864.06.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

