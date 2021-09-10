The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $700.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $864.06.

SAM stock opened at $538.31 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $510.25 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $976.52.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

