The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.06.

NYSE SAM opened at $538.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $724.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

