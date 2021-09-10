The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.80. The company had a trading volume of 110,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

