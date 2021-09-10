The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,207 shares.The stock last traded at $24.74 and had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

