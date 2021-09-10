The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

