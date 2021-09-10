The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,462. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

