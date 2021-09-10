The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.