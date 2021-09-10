TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.63 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion.

