Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Trading Up 3.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s share price was up 3.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 1,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Specifically, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 42.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Terminix Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Terminix Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

