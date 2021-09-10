Teresa Dyson Purchases 65,217 Shares of Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Stock

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) insider Teresa Dyson purchased 65,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.82 ($21,428.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 829.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Television; The West; and Other Business and New Ventures segments. It produces and operates commercial television programming and stations; and distributes programming content.

