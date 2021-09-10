Teresa Dyson Purchases 65,217 Shares of Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Stock

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) insider Teresa Dyson purchased 65,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.82 ($21,428.44).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 829.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Seven West Media
