Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.73 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $24.79 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.