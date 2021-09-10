Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,005,000.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

