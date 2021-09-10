Ted Baker’s (TED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TED opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £299.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.87.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

