Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

TECK.B stock traded up C$1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.43. 2,202,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.65. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.67 and a 52-week high of C$32.44. The company has a market cap of C$17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.68.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

