Tech and Energy Transition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Tech and Energy Transition’s (NASDAQ:TETCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. Tech and Energy Transition had issued 38,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TETCU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 34.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,258,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

