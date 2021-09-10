Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 676 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,576 shares of company stock valued at $46,993,176. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

