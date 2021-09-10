Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 495 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy stock opened at $230.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.91. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.