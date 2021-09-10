Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

