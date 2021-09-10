Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $733,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.