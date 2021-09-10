Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,323,000 after acquiring an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

