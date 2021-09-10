Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,755 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after buying an additional 644,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 262,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.33 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

