Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 881.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:RBC opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

