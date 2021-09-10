Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,929 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CIT Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.62 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.