Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Up 4.8%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 4,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,473,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $549.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.53.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

