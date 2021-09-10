Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 3.8%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.79. 12,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 661,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

