Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) vs. Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) Head to Head Analysis

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sykes Enterprises and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 3.83% 13.41% 8.66% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Allin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.71 billion 1.26 $56.43 million $2.70 20.00 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Risk and Volatility

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Allin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.