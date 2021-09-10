Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSREY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Commerzbank cut Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

