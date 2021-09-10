Swiss National Bank Sells 27,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.