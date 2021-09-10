Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $98.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

