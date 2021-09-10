Swiss National Bank Makes New $15.66 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 97,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $153.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

