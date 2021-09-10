Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

