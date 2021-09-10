Swiss National Bank Buys 66,600 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Upwork worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,251 shares of company stock worth $3,190,771. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

