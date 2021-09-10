SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $700.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.34.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $589.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $567.53 and a 200 day moving average of $551.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.